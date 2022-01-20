Mum's pride as son joins RAF's top officers

A STRATFORD mum has spoken of her pride after her son was promoted to one of the highest ranking officers in the RAF.

Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires

Peter Squires, who learnt to fly at Wellesbourne Airfield, has been promoted from Air Commodore to Air Vice Marshal. His new role means the former Croft School pupil is now the commander of the British forces in Cyprus.

His mother, Patsy, who lives in Stratford, told her Herald: “He was just fascinated with flying; it was always about flying.

“He’s got the right temperament which he gets from his father. Peter’s brother – Christopher – also joined the RAF and flew Jaguars and he’s now an A380 pilot with British Airways.”

Peter’s long association with aviation started as a child and was inherited from his father, Derek, who held a private pilot’s licence and used to fly the family to Spain for holidays.

Peter, 52, not only learnt to fly at Wellesbourne Airfield he passed his junior flying test, aged 16, before he passed his driving test.

Growing in up in Stratford, Peter was educated at The Croft Preparatory School, Warwick Preparatory School and the senior school at Warwick.

He graduated at Southampton University with engineering degree before joining the RAF where he flew Harriers during a career which has seen him enjoy successive promotions.

Patsy said that Peter is “very dedicated and very good at his job”.

He is married to Clare and they have three children, one of whom will move to Cyprus with them.

Reflecting on the news about her son’s promotion and the move to Cyprus, Patsy added: “My bags are already packed to go and visit them.”

However, the RAF connections doesn’t end with the two brothers. As a child at prep school, one of Peter’s playmates was Gerry Mayhew who is now Air Marshal Sir Gerard Mayhew, the Deputy Commander Operations.

Born in Sutton Coldfield, he’s now aged, 52, and was educated at St Benedict’s Catholic High School, Alcester, and at Alcester Grammar School.

He was appointed Knight Commander of the Order of the Bath in the latest new year honours.