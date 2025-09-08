Mum tried to help son fly to Jamaica after he had murdered Stratford footballer Cody Fisher

A MOTHER tried to help her son flee the country after he murdered Cody Fisher in a horrific knife attack.

Jahzeen Carpenter, 40, drove to London to catch a flight to Jamaica a day after her son Kami Carpenter had stabbed Stratford Town footballer Cody to death at the Crane nightclub in Digbeth, Birmingham, late in the evening on Boxing Day, 2022.

Carpenter arrived in the capital on the evening of 27th December in her Mercedes convertible, while her son was found with two suitcases of clothes.

Police arrested them both outside flats in the Lewisham area of South East London at around 8.30am on 28th December, 2022.

Jahzeen Carpenter, 40, will be sentenced next month.

When her white Mercedes convertible was later searched, more than £5,000 in cash was seized.

Examination of her mobile phone revealed that she had researched a flight from Gatwick Airport to Kingston, Jamaica, that her son booked a seat on and which was due to depart at 1.20pm on the day they were arrested.

After a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Jahzeen Carpenter, of Peak Drive, Lower Gornal, was found guilty of assisting an offender.

She is due to be sentenced on 15th October.

Det Insp Phil Poole, of West Midlands Police Homicide team, said: “Cody’s murder left his family and friends devastated and struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

“But while his loved ones were grieving, Carpenter’s mother was trying to help her son avoid capture and flee to Jamaica, which would have severely hampered our investigation and delayed justice.

“We worked really closely with colleagues from the Metropolitan Police, who were able to move in and arrest both of them before Kami Carpenter could leave the country.

Kami Carpenter was trying to fly to Jamaica.

“It meant we were able to achieve justice for Cody’s family, and our thoughts remain with them to this day.

“The conviction just shows how many lives and families knife crime can destroy.”

Last year, Kami Carpenter, now 24, was jailed for life for murdering Cody, who worked as a PE coach at St Gregory’s School, Stratford, and ordered to serve a minimum of 25 years before he can be considered for release.

His friend, Remy Gordon, was ordered to serve at least 26 years after being convicted of the same offence.

Cody Fisher. Photo: STFC

Cody, 23, had accidentally bumped into Gordon at Popworld in Solihull and the pair exchanged a few words. But Gordon refused to forget the encounter, and set about trying to identify Cody from social media images he found of him on other nights out.

He learned Cody’s name, and that he was likely to be at the Crane on Boxing Day.

Inside the Crane, just before midnight on Boxing Day, Cody was surrounded before being headbutted, punched and kicked. He was stabbed once in the chest and died from the wound at the scene.