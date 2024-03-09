Mum’s the word about new club

A NEW club for mums in the Stratford area is looking for mums to meet up with.

The Stratford franchise ofThe Mum Club is run by Lizzie Hazell and Amy Goddard who both moved to Stratford in 2022 and wanted to meet new friends and socialise but in their words “after failing to find anything locally that focussed on mums and not just babies we decided that it was time to bring The Mum Club to Stratford”.

Lizzie Hazell and Amy Goddard.

It’s thought 89 per cent of mothers have revealed they felt lonely at some stage since giving birth and that’s why all mums are welcome to join and not just new mums but mums who have children of school age.