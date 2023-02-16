A YOUNG Tysoe mum dealing with aggressive cancer has spoken of how overwhelmed she is that thousands of pounds has been raised in just days to help save her life.

Katie Pritchard’s cancer journey is a harrowing tale. She said opportunities to diagnose the initial cervical cancer were missed and she has faced agonising waits for treatment. After being told the cancer has spread and being offered palliative care, her last hope are drugs that are only available privately.

Katie, who turns 37 on Saturday, is a nurse and her partner, Tom Cronin, 35, is a teacher at Magdalen College School in Brackley, Northants. They live in Tysoe with their two young sons – Cass, who is three in June and Percy, who turned four in November.

As soon as friends and family heard that the couple had to pay for treatment – an eye-watering £6,000 every three weeks – they set up a GoFundMe page which has raised £87,000 out of £200,000 in days.

Speaking of how she first discovered she had cancer, Katie told the Herald: “I got diagnosed with cervical cancer in February 2022. I basically had some symptoms and found a lump in my cervix and went to the doctor. I actually got told I had a bladder prolapse, but luckily I followed it up with a gynaecologist consultant. He was horrified because I actually had a huge growth on my cervix, so I was wrongly diagnosed.

Katie Pritchard with partner Tom Cronin and sons Cass and Percy. (62470310)

“From there I was referred to Warwick Hospital. However I didn’t get anywhere near starting treatment for months. Yet the growth was growing really quickly – I could feel it growing, so it felt hopeless.

“The whole process was so slow. Two months down the line when there was nothing started in terms of treatment, I asked to be referred to Oxford University Hospitals – where I worked. They took me on and have been amazing.

“Even so, it ended up being three months from diagnosis to starting treatment. It meant the growth had got really, really big, and it had spread to my lymph nodes.”

After an intensive six-week course of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and brachytherapy, which saw Katie lose a lot of weight and become very sick, she eventually showed signs of recovery – so much so that she returned to playing touch rugby at Stratford RFC.

But bad news soon followed.

Katie explained: “I had a follow-up scan in September 2022 which showed something on my lung. It was then wrongly suggested that it was an infection, so they sat and waited and watched it grow.

“In the time it took to get a biopsy in January – so three months later, after watching it grow – it was found to be lung cancer. By then it was huge and had spread to my shoulder and pelvis.”

Understandably the couple are frustrated by some of the medical decisions that have been made and the waiting they’ve had to endure.

Katie Pritchard with partner Tom Cronin and sons Cass and Percy. (62470308)

Tom said: “It’s been horrific. It feels like the entire last year has been waiting, it’s extremely frustrating. Waiting for treatment, waiting for results, waiting for something else. Inevitably at the end of every single wait was the worst news possible.

The couple describe a private drug trial that Katie was due to start today (Thursday) as the “glimmer of hope” that has kept them going. But those hopes were dashed when on Tuesday (14th February) Katie’s consultant rang to say the medical company had decided the chemo treatment she was currently getting was not compatible with its drug.

However the couple have now been told of an alternative treatment, an immune therapy drug – which is again costly and private – that Katie is now on a waiting list for.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel,” said Tom hopefully. While Katie added courageously: “We’re being positive. We’re hoping for a miracle, I’m going to be the miracle.”

Tom continued: “We’ve got a to-do list, which includes a will and making videos for the boys. So if the worst does happen we’re prepared for it. We’re being realists and positive at the same time. A weird balance.”

There is one joyful event the couple are looking forward to – they are getting married.

Katie's story is this week's front page of the Herald. (62470344)

Tom said: “We always said we would at some point and we had grand plans for a big summer festival-style wedding.

“The day that they said Katie was going to have months rather than years, I proposed at the spot where we first met. It’s a lane near to the Royal Oak pub in Whatcote, where Katie’s family lived when we met as teenagers.”

The couple are tying the knot at the Stratford Registry Office in Henley Street on 27th February and then enjoying a reception at Alveston Pastures Farm a few days later.

Katie said she has been incredibly touched by the fundraising and the support she has received.

“It warms my little heart and it’s very humbling. There is so much love from every angle, and so many wonderful people that we are surrounded by, it makes it hard to be sad.”

To donate visit www.gofundme.com