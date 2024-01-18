SLIPPERY ice and freezing cold temperatures mean nothing to the Fossett family.

When the driving conditions look like they’re getting treacherous, Daisy and her mum, Rebecca, and dad, Joseph, show true grit in freezing temperatures to keep others safe as the Fossetts are all gritter lorry drivers.

True grit…Rebecca Fossett and her daughter, Daisy, took to the roads of south Warwickshire on Tuesday night driving their gritting trucks out of the Wellesbourne depot. Photo: Mark Williamson

Daisy, 25, and Rebecca, 58, are possibly unique as it’s unlikely other counties will be able to boast a mother and daughter gritting combo.