Warwickshire Fire Service sent multiple crews to attend a barn fire in Whatcote in the early hours of today (Sunday).

Among them were a crew from Stratford who shared an update. A spokesperson said: "Crews were faced with a fully developed fire within a large barn, involving 200 tons of hay and multiple vehicles.

Fire at Whatcote raged in the early hours of Sunday (57559130)

"Crews worked hard to stop the fire spreading to adjoining barns and workshops. Thankfully with the initial crew's quick response the adjoining buildings were saved and all the contents evacuated and saved."

Warwickshire Fire Service said it received numerous calls reporting the fire just after midnight on Saturday. In a post on Twitter at 9am on Sunday morning it said 400 tonnes of hay had been destroyed and that two barns had been ablaze - in contradiction to Stratford's statement.

The incident commander called for five pumps to attend. In addition a water carrier from Kenilworth fire station was mobilised after the initial call. Crews attended from Wellesbourne, Leamington and Fenny Compton fire stations, plus two appliances from Oxfordshire.

The exact location of the fire had not been confirmed.

Read more:

Fire at Fulready earlier this month.

Honington farmer blames Chinese lanterns for the blaze.