Multi-million pound wetland project launched in south Warwickshire

BETTER flood protection and a great way for young people to learn about the environment are the key aims of a project to take an area of land near Alcester back to the future.

The multi-million pound plan to transform the site alongside the River Arrow at Kings Coughton is the vision of Tony Turner, founder of wood chipper manufacturer GreenMech. He is working with Warwickshire Wildlife Trust (WWT) and the Environment Agency (EA) on the scheme for 28 acres of agricultural land around the Mill Industrial Park.

This includes bringing back an area of wet grassland to help tackle the flooding which badly affected the Alcester area in 1998 and 2007. The plans also include the creation of various habitats to boost biodiversity, including ditch restoration, ponds, woodland, an orchard and an area for rearing livestock including sheep and pigs.