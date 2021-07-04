A pioneering Alcester company specialising in dialysis equipment has raised $240million in private fundraising.

The SC+ Quanta dialysis device (48820318)

The sum, the most ever raised in a private funding round for a dialysis device company, will help Quanta Dialysis Technologies upscale its operations, following approval of the use of its SC+ dialysis system in the United States.

Dialysis devices are crucial for patients suffering from chronic kidney disease, but patients often have to keep to a stringent schedule of treatments and the whole process is burdensome and limits their opportunities.

However Quanta’s SC+ device is portable, easy to use and designed to be brought to the patient.

The announcement of this week’s huge investment will allow Quanta to scale up its operations with a focus on the United States, where the SC+ was cleared for use in December in acute and chronic care facilities.

The company is also preparing to launch a study to support the in-home use of its device within the United States.

John E. Milad, CEO of Quanta, said: “We currently have more than 150 local people working out of our Alcester-based UK office, all of which share our mission of improving dialysis experiences for patients and practitioners and helping people to live their lives more freely.

“Everybody knows that dialysis care must improve. For this to happen, providers and physicians need products that allow greater flexibility to bring dialysis directly to the patient, while simplifying complexity and reducing the overall cost of care.

“Our small, simple-to-use, and powerful dialysis system SC+ is positioned to help transform kidney care. The funding we are announcing today will allow us to accelerate our emergence as a significant force in this market.”

Quanta chairman, Johan de Ruiter, added: “Innovation in kidney dialysis has been stagnant for too long – but the demand from patients, doctors, health care providers and payors for new, better and more flexible solutions is impossible to ignore,”

“We are excited to scale up our operations, enabling us to provide access to this critical new technology that will save lives, improve patients’ quality of life and lower healthcare costs.”