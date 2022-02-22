We'd like to hear your opinion to provide you with the best version of the Stratford Hearld.

There’s been Much Ado about Much Ado About Nothing at the RSC, but with the vibrant production now under way the hope is that this lavish production of the much-loved comedy will be just what the doctor (or should that be epidemiologist?) ordered.

Just ahead of its opening the production suffered the loss of its leading man, Michael Balogun, who was due to make his RSC debut as Benedick but had to pull out. News of his withdrawal came abruptly and was initially blamed on “unforeseen circumstances”, although the company has now said it is due to “ill health”.

Akiya Henry as Beatrice and Luke Wilson as Benedick. photo IKIN YUM (54936123)

Stepping into the breach is understudy Luke Wilson, who now plays Benedick to Akiya Henry’s Beatrice. Luke graduated from RADA in 2017, and the relative newbie has two theatre credits listed on his RSC cast biography: Rockets and Blue Lights (National Theatre) and Twelfth Night (Southwark Playhouse).

Meanwhile Khai Shaw has joined the company, another RSC debut, to play Balthasar, Luke’s old role.

Being the first show on at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre following the disruption of Covid was always going to be challenging – particularly while trying to enforce rules about audiences showing proof of vaccination status or a negative Covid-19 test.

Queues have been forming outside the theatre as the RSC’s strict adherence to monitoring caught some theatre-goers unawares. The Herald was told by one unhappy audience member that the system for entry resembled ‘Checkpoint Charlie’, and said they saw distressed people being turned away when they lacked the required proof.

Alan Vaughan, Igor Tavares and Marshal Siziva of Origin Muko Jumbies performing outside the Royal Shakespeare Theatre last week. Photo: Mark Williamson R8/2/22/4622. (54915771)

In response the RSC said: “A very small number of audience members have not been able to show proof of their double vaccination status or a negative lateral flow test result, and unfortunately we have not been able to allow them access to our performances. They were offered a refund or tickets for another date.

“Ticket holders are made aware of these checks in advance of their visit. Of course these checks do take extra time, and we would request that those coming to see a play have the necessary proof easily to hand to allow quick entry to the theatre. We have not delayed any performances as a result of the Covid checks.”

At least any waiting audience members were royally entertained last Tuesday when the stilt-walking Moko Jumbie Dancers stopped by the theatre. ‘Moko’ means healer in Central Africa and ‘jumbi’, a West Indian term for a ghost or spirit.

Let’s hope they brought the good vibes for the rest of the run.

Much Ado About Nothing is on until 12th March and is directed by Roy Alexander Weise, designed by Jemima Robinson and features costumes by Melissa Simon Hartman, who has designed for Beyonce.

See the Herald's review of Much Ado About Nothing in Thursday's edition this week.