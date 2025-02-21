A HEART of gold with a diamond smile, is how many people will remember Matt Beacham, who has very sadly died on 8th February aged 58 after being diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021.

The charismatic charity champion from Welford was well-known for his numerous, and often outlandish, fundraising activities. He spread positivity wherever he went, and always put others first.

He was a devoted fundraiser for the Guide Dogs, having raised sufficient funds to raise and train 18 dogs over the past ten years – a current 19th puppy, which will be called Matt, is being fundraised for.

Over the years the Herald covered many of Matt’s incredible charity efforts, which included crazy walks from all points of the UK compass, bungee jumping off Verzasca Dam and swimming the Avon from Stratford to Welford.

In addition to his fundraising, Matt will also be known by many in Stratford as the man who previously owned the two railway carriage cafés on the Greenway in Stratford and Milcote.

He leaves behind his heartbroken family, and was a much-loved husband of Louise, brother to Simon, Sarah and Marc, brother-in-law, son-in-law and uncle.

His funeral service will take place at the Vale Crematorium, Evesham, on Tuesday, 11th March at 12 noon. A fuller tribute to Matt will appear in next week’s Herald. If you would like to contribute email news@stratford-herald.com.