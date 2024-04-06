A MUCH-LOVED, well-known, and admired hotelier and restaurateur, Denis Woodhams, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on 17th March at the age of 83.

In later life, Denis faced health challenges, always carrying a smile and his humour even towards the end. He remained grateful for the care and attention provided by The Shakespeare Hospice.

Denis Woodhams.

Denis’s life was a tapestry woven with rich experiences and deep connections.