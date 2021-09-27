Anger has been directed at Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi over a decision to end riding lessons at the stables he owns in Tysoe.

This week the Herald was contacted by parents of children who take lessons at Oaklands Stables in Tysoe, upset about lessons coming to a halt.

Some made the point that youngsters were informed of the decision on the very week Nadhim became Education Secretary, while others expressed concern that they may lose out for lessons already paid for.

Complaints were also made about the short notice that was given to learners.

However although Mr Zahawi owns Oaklands Stables, it is his wife who runs the business and a spokesperson for the minister has clarified that he himself did not make the decision to end riding lessons and offered reassurance that nobody would lose out financially.

A spokesperson for Mr Zahawi said: “The decision to end riding lessons at Oaklands Stables was made by Nadhim's wife, and is, therefore, a private matter. Of course, anyone who paid for lessons which will no longer be taking place will be reimbursed.”

It is not the first time Mr Zahawi has faced criticism the stables, back in 2013 he was forced to apologise after it emerged that he had claimed parliamentary expenses to cover heating costs.