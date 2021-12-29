TOP Tories were in the firing line earlier this month as The Mirror has unveiled a string of exclusives about them ignoring their own guidelines.

The spotlight has been very much on the Prime Minister and others caught up in 'Partygate' but whereas Nadhim Zahawi has not been caught up in any inappropriate revelry, the paper did find time to turn its attention to something different, involving his family firm Zahawi & Zahawi.

Just before Christmas it released a story headlined: 'EXCLUSIVE: Fury as millionaire minister Nadhim Zahawi's family firm sues skint tenant traders'.

This claimed Zahawi & Zahawi - which the MP resigned from when he became a Minister - has pursued court action against a number of small business owners in Birmingham for unpaid rent.

Nadhim Zahawi (51072282)

The report relates to several businesses based in the Guildhall Buildings in the city centre, which the paper says Zahawi & Zahawi has owned since 2019.

It included comments from a dry cleaner, barber, hairdresser and kebab seller and says they are being pursued for various amounts ranging from £35,000 to £135,000 for three units.

All describe the difficulties in staying afloat and that the haven't got the money.

The Herald approached Mr Zahawi for a comment.

His office said: "Nadhim has no involvement in the day-to-day running of the business."

The Mirror said Sherwood Wheatley represents Zahawi & Zahawi and included a comment from solicitor David Hawkins: “My client has been and continues to be sympathetic and understanding to the position of its tenants affected by the pandemic. It was not until August 2021 it instructed solicitors to seek payment of arrears back to March 2020. It has been able to reach agreement with some tenants and hopes to reach agreement with all tenants, in accordance with the government code of practice.”