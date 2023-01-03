IT has been really insightful in the last few weeks meeting with businesses and groups in the constituency as we get ready for 2023.

I believe it is more important than ever that Members of Parliament reach out and engage with local organisations, and I was pleased to recently attend a constituency business leaders meeting. I was also pleased to learn there are plans to make this a regular event. This gave entrepreneurs the opportunity to ask me about the work the government is undertaking to encourage innovation and support research and development (R&D).

Stratford MP and Chairman of the Conservative Party Nadhim Zahawi taking questions from students at Stratford Girls' Grammar School recently. Photo: Mark Williamson

Readers may be interested to learn that £50million will be invested for a data innovation hub at Ulster University to support small and medium-size manufacturers to capture and better utilise their data, helping them increase productivity, growth and sustainability. Nearly 10,000 manufacturers are expected to benefit from the hub and 13,000 jobs will be supported, helping to boost economic growth and level-up regions across the UK, including here in SoA.

I was also pleased to mention the new Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA). By funding high-risk, high-reward scientific research, ARIA will give visionary scientists the support and freedom to identify and fund transformational science and technology at speed. Backed by at least £800m of government investment up to 2025-26, ARIA will maintain the UK’s position as a global science superpower. The ARIA will be able to operate flexibly and quickly, better supporting the UK’s most pioneering researchers in their work and avoiding unnecessary bureaucracy. By stripping back this red tape, and putting power in the hands of innovators, ARIA will drive forward the technologies of tomorrow.

However, it is important to engage with households too. Last week, I had the pleasure of going door-to-door, speaking with local residents. Having the opportunity to do this is extremely valuable as your representative as it allows me to better understand the concerns and needs of the constituency so that I can better represent you in Parliament. Additionally, I had an informative meeting with chief constable Debbie Tedds of Warwickshire Police who advised me of the important work being done by our law enforcement to keep our community safe. Likewise, I met with local councillors who were able to update me on ongoing developments and projects overseen by Stratford District Council.