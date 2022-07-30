AS you will all know, this month saw the announcement that prime minister Boris Johnson would be standing down pending the election of a new leader of the Conservative Party.

Rishi Sunak’s resignation also meant we needed a new chancellor. It was made clear to me it was vital that the major offices of state continue to operate, especially the treasury, in this global battle against inflation.

Nadhim Zahawi

It has been a humbling experience to be made chancellor of the exchequer by the country that welcomed me when I was a young boy, the country that made my dreams come true. It is my mission to repay the faith Britain has shown in me.