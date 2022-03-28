STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi showed his support for south Warwickshire’s tourist industry on Friday with visits to some of the area’s attractions.

The education secretary toured Anne Hathaway’s Cottage, New Place and Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall as part of a promotion for English Tourism Week.

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi toured Anne Hathawayâs Cottage in Shottery last Friday prior to its reopening where he was pictured with Tim Cooke, Shakespeare Birthplace (SBT) Trust Chief executive, Samantha Smith, SBT Head of Operations, and Tess Smallbone, SBT Visitor Welcome Manager. Photo: Mark Williamson S24/3/22/7579. (55725193)

The tour was timed to coincide with the reopening of some of the area’s attractions, marking the start of the tourism season and a boost for the local economy.

At the Schoolroom and Guildhall, which opens on Friday, 1st April, Mr Zahawi heard that last year was its 600th anniversary but the celebrations had to be shelved because of Covid.

Lindsey Armstrong, general manager, Shakespeare’s Schoolroom and Guildhall, said it was only able to open thanks to five successful funding applications since the onset of Covid.

• Helen Peters, CEO of Shakespeare’s England and Nadhim Zahawi, MP for Stratford-upon-Avon try their hand at quill writing. Photo: Jamie Gray (55741299)

"The impact of Covid-19 in 2020 created unprecedented challenges for a small heritage organisation like ours – in the year that we should have been celebrating our 600th anniversary,” she said. “Thankfully, the support that we have had from the Heritage Lottery Emergency Fund, the Warwickshire County Council Adapt & Diversify Fund and the government's Culture Recovery Fund gave us the lifeline that we so needed.”

Mr Zahawi said: “It’s wonderful to see the Schoolroom and Guildhall is fully operational once again so that future generations may learn about our rich history.”

The Schoolroom and Guildhall will be open seven days a week from Friday while Anne Hathaway’s Cottage and New Place are now open until 30th October. The Birthplace is open throughout the year, but Mary Arden's Farm will open only for primary school workshops.