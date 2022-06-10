STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi’s continued support of Boris Johnson against the tide of opinion locally was a “slap in the face”, claimed one Stratford Tory.

The prime minister survived a vote of no confidence on Monday after Conservative MPs backed him to stay as leader in a secret ballot.

Under party rules, 180 MPs would have needed to back the vote of no confidence in the prime minister for there to be a leadership contest.

However, that threshold was not reached: 211 MPs voted for Mr Johnson, 148 voted that they had no confidence in him.

After the vote was announced on Monday evening, Mr Zahawi declared that the PM had won ‘handsomely”.

He added: “I hope we can draw a line under this issue.”

However the issue of Mr Johnson’s integrity appears not to be going away, and Mr Zahawi’s staunch support of the PM is seeing him draw negative criticism upon himself.