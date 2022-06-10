Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

MP Nadhim Zahawi's continued support for embattled Boris Johnson against tide of local opinion branded as a 'slap in the face'

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 07:00, 10 June 2022
 | Updated: 08:07, 10 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

STRATFORD MP Nadhim Zahawi’s continued support of Boris Johnson against the tide of opinion locally was a “slap in the face”, claimed one Stratford Tory.

The prime minister survived a vote of no confidence on Monday after Conservative MPs backed him to stay as leader in a secret ballot.

Under party rules, 180 MPs would have needed to back the vote of no confidence in the prime minister for there to be a leadership contest.

However, that threshold was not reached: 211 MPs voted for Mr Johnson, 148 voted that they had no confidence in him.

After the vote was announced on Monday evening, Mr Zahawi declared that the PM had won ‘handsomely”.

He added: “I hope we can draw a line under this issue.”

Nadhim Zahawi (51072282)
Nadhim Zahawi (51072282)

However the issue of Mr Johnson’s integrity appears not to be going away, and Mr Zahawi’s staunch support of the PM is seeing him draw negative criticism upon himself.

All Warwickshire News Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE