Public should decide on council merger says MP
MP Matt Western has set up a campaign calling for south Warwickshire’s residents to have the final say on whether Stratford and Warwick’s district councils should merge.
Mr Western, who represents Warwick and Leamington for Labour, wants a Citizens' Assembly to be set up.
He says: “The campaign aims for residents (rather than multi-national consultancy firms) to have the final say.
“Warwick and Stratford districts councils and their colleagues across the county are set to steamroller through plans to scrap existing district-level decision-making and create two super-councils – one for north Warwickshire and another for the south.
“They are proposing that the number of councillors would be cut significantly.
"I am demanding that a Citizens Assembly should have the final say on whether to pursue the plans – in honour of truly democratic values.”
He added: “It is the residents that are the only consultants who really matter.”
He has set up a petition on his website, www.mattwestern.org.
Stratford and Warwick district councils have started work on assessing plans for a merger, which they say is needed to help reduce costs and safeguard services.
A report, commissioned by the councils, found a merger had the potential to save £4.6million after five years.