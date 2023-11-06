STRATFORD MP Nahim Zahawi has this week given his backing to return the Grosvenor Hotel to its original status after 13 months’ housing asylum seekers.

In a statement issued by the Stratford MP yesterday (Wednesday 1st November) he said he has now put the Grosvenor Hotel forward for inclusion on an exit list as one of the 50 to be included on an exit list announced by the Immigration Minister, Robert Jenrick on 24th October.

Nadhim Zahawi

As reported in last week’s Herald, Warwickshire County Council said it had not been informed by the Home Office if the Grosvenor is included in the hotels they plan to close to asylum seekers but all that could change early next year with the 79 room Grade-II listed hotel once again accepting guests.