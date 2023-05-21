There was movement at the old BHS building on Bridge Street this week – and no, it wasn’t the rats having a house warming.

Workmen were spotted taking down boards covering up the windows, and carrying out maintenance.

As reported in the Herald, the site has become an eyesore and was the scene of a recent rat infestation. Stratford District Council inspected the property and advised property owners Beyond Property Fund Limited that action needed to be taken.

Workmen carry out repairs at the old BHS building

Now it looks as though the company are addressing some of the dereliction issues associated with the Grade II listed building that was built around 1800.

In June 2022 they were granted listed building consent to repair wood-framed windows and paint and repair the stucco – traditional rendering.

Beyond Property are yet to respond to enquiries about the future of the building.

They were given permission in January 2020 to build a hotel with 170 bedrooms, plus gym and restaurant. The proposed work includes some demolition and replacement windows.

The most recent amendments to their application, about the use of materials, was made in December 2022.