Move to digital services is causing problems for Warwickshire residents

By Gill Sutherland
Published: 05:06, 11 October 2023

THE move from paper to digital has caused ructions in the issuing of resident and visitor parking permits.

Warwickshire County Council decided in October 2020 to initiate a new automated system for parking permits but after various setbacks, a new system run by private contractor NSL only got up and running in July.

And even though it has been a long time coming it is being dogged by complaints.

