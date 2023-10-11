Move to digital services is causing problems for Warwickshire residents
Published: 05:06, 11 October 2023
THE move from paper to digital has caused ructions in the issuing of resident and visitor parking permits.
Warwickshire County Council decided in October 2020 to initiate a new automated system for parking permits but after various setbacks, a new system run by private contractor NSL only got up and running in July.
And even though it has been a long time coming it is being dogged by complaints.