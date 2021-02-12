Mourners bid farewell to much-loved Shipston doctor Sue Pritchard

Today (Friday) the funeral cortege of Dr Sue Pritchard passed by the Shipston Medical Centre so colleagues and patients could say farewell to the much-loved doctor.

Sue died aged 56 from cancer on 29th January.

The medical centre team said she was a very special part of our team and loved by all. In a statement they said: “We will remember her as the beautiful, kind and compassionate person she was; traits which have shaped and influenced us all over the years and will continue to do so.

“An incredibly kind doctor with a holistic, caring approach, Sue always put others before herself and went the extra mile to support her patients. Sue was passionate about the health and wellbeing of our community and this could be seen through her work with Drug Action Shipston and in raising dementia awareness.

“Sue was a highly intelligent and talented GP trainer for many years helping shape another generation of GP’s. This was recently recognised as she was awarded a Fellowship of the Royal College of General Practitioners.

“Attested by the hundreds of wonderful messages we have received, Sue left a positive influence on everyone she met brightening all our lives with her infectious smile, positivity and kindness and she will always be with us.”

Many paid their respects and shared their sadness on community Facebook pages on hearing of Sue’s death. The tributes often recalled how they had been personally helped by Sue and spoke of her compassion, and inner and outer beauty.

