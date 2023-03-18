‘Mould in rented house made my children ill,' says south Warwickshire mum

A MUM-of-two has told how a Stratford home she rented was so damp and mouldy, both her young children ended up in hospital.

Dannielle Jones, husband Will, toddler Ace and baby Laine said they were forced to quit the three-bedroom house halfway through their tenancy.

Laine on her way to hospital. (62996706)

When the young family moved into the unfurnished, £995 per month property in Grove Road in August last year, all seemed well. But two months later, Danni said she discovered thick mould on a rug, sofa, wardrobe, chest of drawers, curtains, her baby’s clothing and even the cot and mattress.