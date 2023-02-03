Delays are expected on the M40/M42 interchange near Birmingham as work begins to upgrade the central barrier.

During the upgrade 7.5 miles of steel safety barrier will be replaced by a concrete one between the M42 junction 3 and junction 3a, and M42 junction 3a to M40 junction 16, with work to begin on Monday (6th February).

Concrete safety barriers are even stronger than metal ones and significantly reduce the risk of vehicles crossing over from one carriageway to another.

The new style of concrete barrier (62232661)

They are also virtually maintenance free and will last twice as long as normal metal barriers, with far less need for closures for routine repairs.

National Highways Regional Sponsor, Paul Unwin, said: “Concrete barriers improve safety by reducing the risk of vehicles crossing over into the other carriageway, which can also cause lengthy traffic delays. This is an important safety upgrade and is a huge benefit to road users.”

During the works, three slightly narrower lanes will remain open to traffic and also creating a safe space for working around the central reservation. There will be a reduced speed limit of 50mph, CCTV coverage and a free recovery service.

To help ensure the safety of workers and motorists, there will be some full carriageway closures required which will take place at night, between 9pm and 6am, when traffic numbers are lower. Closures will take place as follows:

6 to 13 February - M40 junction 15 northbound to M42 junction 3a

14 to 23 February – M40 northbound link and M42 junction 3a to junction 2 southbound

24 February and 27 February to 3 March – M42 junction 2 to 3a northbound

6 to 17 March – M42 southbound junction 3a to M40 junction 15

Details of any further closures required will be posted on the scheme webpage when confirmed.

The closures will take place while the traffic management is installed with the three narrow lanes up and running and the barrier replacement getting under way early March. Work is due to be completed next spring.

The upgrade is part of National Highways’ commitment to help drivers feel safe and be safer when using the roads network.

On 12 January 2022, the Government’s response to the Transport Committee’s inquiry into the rollout and the safety of smart motorways was published. It included a commitment to pause the roll-out of new All Lane Running motorways yet to start construction until five years of safety and economic data is available on the sections opened before 2020.

The M40/M42 interchange is one of those schemes being paused. The concrete barrier work will help ensure all existing motorways without a permanent hard shoulder are made as safe as they can possibly be.