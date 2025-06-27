ORGANISERS of the Stratford Festival of Motoring have promised it will have the charm of its golden years when it goes ahead on 5th and 6th July.

Stratford BID is again organising the festival, but it is the first one under the guidance of manager Aaron Corsi, who joined the company charged with marketing the town’s businesses last summer.

He told the Herald: “I believe that this year’s event will not only meet but exceed the expectations of our attendees. I’m looking forward to seeing the town bustling with residents and visitors, all experiencing what all our businesses have to offer. The BID is here to listen to all of the people who attend the event and how we can continue to make amendments to make it better in future years.”

The festival was established in 2013, and rapidly became a much-loved annual event, attracting thousands of visitors keen to see the classic and sports cars that toured and parked along key town centre streets.

However, following a successful year in 2019, the festival has experienced a more chequered history.

Motoring Festival taking place in Stratford in 2018.

It was cancelled by the BID in 2020, who said it would clash with that year’s VE Day 75th celebrations. Covid scuppered 2021, but the festival was resurrected in 2022. However the slimmed-down event, run by market promoter LSD on behalf of the BID, received widespread criticism, with many claiming it was just a glorified street market.

In March 2023 the then BID manager Diane Mansell dramatically quit, and the motoring festival was abandoned for the next two years – joining the River Festival as an event much-enjoyed by residents but deemed as too problematic to host by BID.

Now that it is at last being resurrected, Mr Corsi said he has been mindful of some of the issues from the past.

He said: “After the 2022 festival, the BID received feedback that the event was different to previous years, we have taken these comments on board and have made several changes to restore the festival’s charm and used the pre-2019 model including two tours which vehicles can take part in before parking up in the central streets in town.”

This year the BID is also project-managing the festival in-house, and is expecting around 300 vehicles.

Mr Corsi noted: “We have focused on creating a smaller event than pre-Covid, with entertainment, and interactive activities, while showcasing the town’s hospitality and retail offer. We are surrounded by residents and visitors, who are directly supported by the motoring manufacturing sector and all its supply chains. We want to build on bringing this festival back in town and into future years showcasing both the history and future of motoring.”

Some on social media have been critical of BID for charging exhibitors to show their vehicles, pointing out that other similar motor shows are free. At Stratford a weekend ticket costs £35, while day tickets are from £15.

In response, Mr Corsi said: “There are costs involved with creating a wonderful safe space in the centre of our historic beautiful town and to close off the streets creating this space. The contribution from the car owners goes towards the ability to create this space and the showplates the entrants receive. We are looking forward to help enthusiasts be able to show their pride and joy for others in the town centre.”





