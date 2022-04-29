Motoring festival returns to Stratford this weekend

CAR-LOVERS are revving up for the Festival of Motoring which is set to roll into town over the bank holiday weekend.

The festival starts tomorrow (Saturday, 30th April), and runs until the Bank Holiday Monday (2nd May), with 300 vintage, classic, and super cars on show on the streets of Stratford throughout the three days.

Motoring Festival taking place in Stratford in 2018. (56378307)

Bridge Street, High Street, Wood Street, Henley Street, Union Street and Sheep Street will all host various aspects of the event, including family entertainment, food courts and artisan markets.

The festival, which is free to visit, will be open daily from 10am until 5pm.

Culture, tourism and leisure portfolio holder for Stratford District Council, Cllr Matt Jennings, said: “Stratford already has many amazing attractions, and this festival will be a welcome addition to the economy of our town that is loved the world over.”

Bell Court will also be hosting a display of Riley cars.

Drivers are reminded that town centre roads will be closed to traffic.