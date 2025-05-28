POLICE appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in a collision in Norton, near Evesham, on Sunday (25th May).

It happened at around 4.55pm on Kings Lane when a black Jeep Renegade and BMW motorcycle collided.

Police appeal for witnesses

The driver and four passengers from the Jeep were taken to hospital with injuries. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

A 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Officers would like to speak to the members of the public who assisted after the collision, from anyone who may have seen the vehicles before the collision or from people who may have dashcam footage from around the time it happened.

Email sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk using reference number 00278_I of the 25 May.



