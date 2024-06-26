A MAN in his 50s suffered a serious leg injury after his motorbike was involved in a collision with a car on Stratford’s Birmingham Road.

Warwickshire Police said the incident happened on Tuesday (25th June) at about 4.25pm at the Western Road junction, close to McDonald’s.

Officers would like to hear from witnesses to the collision.

Warwickshire Police

Sgt Leanne Mason said: “Our thoughts are with the motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries in this collision and is currently being treated in hospital.

“I am appealing for any witnesses to this collision to please come forward.

“Also, if you were driving in the area around the time of the collision and have a dash-cam, please check your recording in case there is any footage that could help with our investigation.”

Information can be passed to police through its website https://tinyurl.com/55yeseav or by calling 101 quoting incident 286 of 25th June.