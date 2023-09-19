Motorcyclist suffers potentially life-changing injuries after Hatton crash

POLICE are appealing for witnesses to a motorcycle crash in Hatton at the weekend.

It happened on Birmingham Road around 3.20pm on Saturday (16th September).

Warwickshire Police appeal.

The motorcyclist, believed to be in his 20s, was travelling towards Hatton when he is understood to have left the road and been thrown from his bike into some nearby trees and fencing close to the roundabout with Charingworth Drive.

He was taken to hospital having suffered serious, potentially life-changing injuries.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or has dash-cam footage of the crash is asked to contact Warwickshire Police quoting incident 251 of 16th September.