A motorcyclist has been taken to a major trauma centre with multiple injuries after an early morning crash.

The incident happened on Banbury Road, Lighthorne in Warwickshire at around 7.10am this morning (Thursday).

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were sent to the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance and Midlands Air Ambulance. Photo: Mark Williamson

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they found the rider in a ditch with his motorbike damaged.

“The man was initially assessed by the ambulance crew before the doctor and critical car paramedic from the air ambulance arrived to assist in his treatment.

“His condition was stabilised before he was taken by ambulance to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire; the doctor travelled with the crew due to the seriousness of the man’s condition.”