Motorcyclist seriously injured in accident on Guild Street

A man was seriously injured in an accident on Thursday evening following a collison with a car on Guild Street just after 5pm.

The scene of the accident outside Kwik Fit on Guild Street (61531889)

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 5.12pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and a motorbike on Guild Street, Stratford. One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found the motorcyclist with serious injuries. He received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry on blue lights and sirens for further assessment.”

Warwickshire Police told the Herald its officers also attended the scene and that a man in his 20s was taken to hospital with a suspected fractured leg.