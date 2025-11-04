POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision near Honeybourne on Friday evening (31st October).

A Honda motorcycle and a Nissan Leaf car- collided on Sheenhill Road around 7pm.

Sadly, the rider of the motorcycle – a man in his 20s - was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

West Mercia Police is asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw either vehicle in the moments before, to get in contact.

Insp Col Robinson, from the force’s Operation Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly lost his life on Friday.

“We would like to hear from anyone who saw anything which might assist with enquiries. Please email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on sciusouth@westmercia.police.uk if can help.”