A man has died following a two-vehicle collision in Moreton-in-Marsh last night (Saturday, 11th June).

Police were called at around 8.30pm with a report of a collision involving a blue BMW car and a motorbike on the High Street.

Emergency services attended and a man in his 50s from Moreton was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin and the coroner have been informed.

One man, the driver of the car, aged 34 and from Birmingham, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody at this time.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Officers from Gloucestershire Police are investigating the collision and are keen to hear from anyone who may have relevant dashcam footage or who witnessed the incident and have not yet spoken to police.

Information can be submitted online by completing the following form and quoting incident 431 of 11 June: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/.../tell-us-about.../

You can also call police on 101.