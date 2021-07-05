Motorcyclist injured in accident on Evesham Road

A motorcyclist came off their bike this afternoon (Monday) in an accident that witnesses described as looking concerning.

The incident happened at just after 3pm today on the Evesham Road, about half a mile from the Welford turn towards Bidford and didn't involve any other vehicles.

The road is still open with police controlling traffic.

Motorcyclist being taken to hospital by ambulance at the scene of an accident on Evesham Road this afternoon. (48898648)

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital by ambulance. Paramedics said the injuries were not looking to be serious.