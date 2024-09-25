Home   News   Article

Motorcycle and car involved in crash on Warwick Road, Stratford, on Wednesday morning

By Simon Woodings
swoodings@stratford-herald.com
Published: 10:48, 25 September 2024

PARAMEDICS and police were at the scene of crash in Stratford this morning (Wednesday) involving a car and a motorcycle.

The crash happened on the A439 Warwick Road near to the entrance of the gyratory.

Warwick Road road traffic incident.
Police officers and an ambulance crew were providing medical care to an injured person.

Traffic exiting Stratford on Warwick Road was being diverted onto the gyratory following the incident, which is understood to have happened at about 9am.

Stratford-upon-Avon Simon Woodings
