Motorcyclist escapes serious injuries following Alcester Road collision
Published: 16:38, 15 October 2021
| Updated: 16:45, 15 October 2021
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Alcester Road in Stratford involving a car and a motorbike.
The crash, close to the junction with Church Lane, occurred at around 3.20pm this afternoon and one ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the motorcyclist’s injuries are not thought to be serious.
Police currently remain at the scene.