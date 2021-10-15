Motorcyclist escapes serious injuries following Alcester Road collision

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on Alcester Road in Stratford involving a car and a motorbike.

An ambulance and a paramedic attended the scene (52304652)

The crash, close to the junction with Church Lane, occurred at around 3.20pm this afternoon and one ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said the motorcyclist’s injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police currently remain at the scene.