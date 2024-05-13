Motorcyclist air-lifted to hospital following collision near Ettington

A MOTORCYCLIST suffered serious injuries to his back and arm following a collision close to the

Caffeine & Machine venue at Ettington.

Warwickshire Police said they were called at 7.53pm yesterday (Sunday) following a collision between a car and a motorbike.

It happened on the A422 between the junctions for the A429 and Blue Lane.

A damaged car following a collision near Ettington on Sunday.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Coventry by air ambulance. Police said his next of kin had been contacted.

The road was closed while officers from Warwickshire Police Roads Policing Unit carried out enquiries.

Officers are appealing for anyone who was travelling in the area and may have witnessed the incident or have dash-cam footage that could assist to get in touch.

Information can be reported to police by calling 101, quoting log 365 of 12th May, 2024.