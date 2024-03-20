Home   News   Article

British Motor Museum’s new exhibit sees the offices of Herbert Austin and William Morris on view side by side

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 08:17, 20 March 2024

William Morris: From cycles to cars

Even as a boy William Morris demonstrated an aptitude for technical things and, at the age of 15, became an apprentice to a cycle maker.

After a few months Morris decided to go it alone and, with £4 borrowed from a neighbour, set up his cycle repair business at his parents’ house: the shed for his workshop and the front room as his shop window.

