Motion to fight £20 cut rejected

A PLEA for Stratford District Council to stand up for its most vulnerable residents was rejected.

As reported earlier in November in the Herald, Cllr Manuela Perteghella put a motion to a meeting of the full council in October highlighting the government’s decision to withdraw the £20 a week Universal Credit uplift.

With figures from August showing almost 8,000 claiming the benefit in the district – with more than 4,000 of those unemployed so not able to benefit from the cushioning measures announced by the Chancellor – the motion, seconded by fellow Lib Dem Cllr Victoria Alcock, urged the council to do a number of things. These were to look at the impact the removal of the uplift would have on council services such as housing; call on the government to make the uplift permanent; and set out the council’s position to the Department of Work and Pensions, the Treasury, relevant Ministers and local MPs.

The long and winding road from the motion’s original airing led to December’s cabinet meeting, where it was recommended to full council that the motion should be rejected.

That course of action was proposed by Cllr Jo Barker – and seconded by fellow Conservative Cllr Matt Jennings – on the basis the council was making every effort to support work with stakeholders and council officers were also liaising with the Local Government Association and other councils to lobby.

But their view got short shrift from Cllr Perteghella. Referring to the £20 uplift as a lifeline and the removal of it as a cruel cut by the government, she said: “I am very disappointed that the cabinet has recommended this motion for rejection. The motion asks to look at the impact of these changes on our services so it is bizarre that the motion holding the council to account is rejected. Secondly, the motion asks the council to write to the government and MPs outlining the very worrying data and make a stand against the cuts. Indeed, several other councils have done this while also lobbying the LGA.

“Once again the most vulnerable of our residents are being let down by the Conservative leaders of this council and I hope the rest of the councillors will oppose the the Cabinet's rejection."

When it was then put to the vote, a majority of those present backed the recommendation to reject her motion.