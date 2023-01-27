IT'S tough being Lemi Lizard. You go in search of food but just as you think you’ve found the ideal snack, they come up with a very good reason to cry, ‘Don’t Eat Me!’.

Don't Eat Me! authors Bethan Sennett and her mother Beryl Anne Hughes pictured with the illustrator Ken Morgan. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61911693)

And Lemi’s dilemma is the premise for the debut children’s book from mother and daughter duo Beryl Anne Hughes and Bethan Sennett that had its official launch last week.

It’s aimed at two- to five-year-olds with the rhyming couplets brought to life with some delightful watercolour work from Ken Morgan.

The words have a brilliant repetitive quality that shows that both Bethan and her mum have a background in education, with Lemi’s failed attempts to gobble some ants or caterpillars, for example, also having some fascinating facts that will appeal to early learners.

Bethan, 26, from Stratford, told the Herald how the book came about: “I used to be a teacher but quit my job to go into writing – not just children’s books, I want to write plays and more.

“When we decided on the idea we wrote it this time last year within a week, we just kept writing verses. It took longer to find an illustrator but I found Ken Morgan on Facebook. It was his first time illustrating a book but he was up for it.”

With her mum in Bidford that meant it was a true South Warwickshire production and undeterred by initial rejections for the concept they decided to go ahead and self-publish. Determined to get good quality paper and reproduction they hunted around before settling on Flexpress at Leicester.

They printed it last month and following the launch last week, Bethan is looking to build on encouraging early sales and feedback: “I’m going to go round lots and lots of schools.”

While doing that she’ll also be juggling the work she does as a teaching assistant at Bridgetown School, primary age tutoring and singing in a wedding band – plus the next book she also has in mind.

She added: “It will be for ages seven to ten and will be a superhero book for boys and girls.

“I felt there were so many superheroes aimed at boys I want to show boys and girls have the same amount of power.”

If you want to buy a copy of Don’t Eat Me! It’s already available on Etsy, search for HughesSennettStories.