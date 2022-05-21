Mother and baby from Ukraine look for safe home in Stratford

A young Ukrainian family hoping to come to Stratford have given a heartbreaking insight into the emotional trauma the war is putting them through as they face separation and exile.

Dad Mikhail Riasnyi shares son Makar, 14 months, with his wife Kate. Last week he made a desperate appeal on Facebook looking for a Stratford family to host Kate and Makar while he stays behind in Ukraine to potentially fight.

Mikhail, Kate and Makar

Interpreting for Kate, who only has basic English, Mikhail said: “We are from Bucha, Ukraine. In our country there is a war, I worry about my child, I do not want him to hear the sirens and live with me in basements. I want a happy childhood for our son.