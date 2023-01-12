The most popular kitten and puppy names of 2022 have been revealed.

In the same way that statisticians pour over birth records to find the most popular baby names, animal lovers have been scouring the lists of tiny furry friends given their moniker in the last year.

Luna was again the most popular name for puppies and kittens

Pets at Home has compiled the top 10 using the data from its Puppy and Kitten Club, which supports more than 7.6 million pet owners with advice, information, expertise and offers when they sign up on taking in a new member of the family.

And for the third year running Luna has held the top spot when it comes to the most popular name choice for both canine and feline companions.

The name Nala has risen in the rankings. Image: iStock.

There has also been no change in second place when it comes to the puppies with Bella once again holding the spot while Milo also stays as runner-up for the kittens.

But while the names at the top of the most popular lists haven't changed there has been some movement further down with Nala now climbing from sixth place in 2021 to third in this latest set of kitten rankings.

Bailey is out and Willow is in among the puppies. Image: iStock.

Meanwhile Willow has managed to knock Bailey from tenth place among the puppies to make it into the top 10 list.

Dr Karlien Heyrman, head of pets at Pets at Home explained that there is an increasing trend for pet owners to use names that would be just as suitable for people as puppies and kittens.

The top puppy and kitten names of 2022

She said: "The humanisation of pets is a trend that’s become more and more prominent in recent years, as owners really do love their pets like one of the family. That’s why it’s really no surprise to see that new pet owners are choosing similar names as new parents for their beloved pets.

"Welcoming a new pet into the home is a really exciting time and choosing a name for your new family member can be a big decision. There are no set rules, but I’d try to avoid names that sound similar to other members of your household or like commands. Names that are short, sweet and easily recognisable will also help with getting your puppy or kitten to be responsive when called."