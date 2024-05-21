Noah and Olivia were the most popular baby names for boys and girls in 2022 - latest data shows.

It’s the seventh year at number one for Olivia while Noah took the top spot for the second year in a row.

The most popular names chosen by new parents have been revealed. Image: iStock.

The Office for National Statistics has scoured birth records to calculate the names new parents in England and Wales most preferred.

Olivia has consistently made the top three since 2006, say researchers, with 10 of those in first position.

Olivia took the top spot for girls. Image: iStock.

While Noah first entered the top 10 in 2015 before climbing steadily to take the highest position initially in 2021.

The highest four girls’ names in the top 10 list was unchanged year-on-year, with Olivia followed by Amelia, Isla and Ava.

There was some movement among the boys’ names with Theodore, Theo and Freddie replacing Harry, Archie and Henry in their top 10.

The top 10 girls’ names in 2022 were:

*Olivia

*Amelia

*Isla

*Ava

*Lily

*Ivy

*Freya

*Florence

*Isabella

*Mia

Noah is the most popular name for boys for the second year in a row. Image: iStock.

The top 10 boys’ names in 2022 were:

*Noah

*Muhammad

*George

*Oliver

*Leo

*Arthur

*Oscar

*Theodore

*Theo

*Freddie

The ONS data has also calculated the top 100 names for both boys and girls overall in England and Wales.

Leon, Elias, Musa, Axel and Ibrahim were new entries in the top 100 for boys in 2022 - the latest year for which the information is available - while Charles, Harvey, Ollie and Nathan dropped out.

Axel jumped 38 places to make it into the top 100 while the name Luca was also on the move - climbing 16 spots to make it into number 12.

The ONS has released the data for 2022. Image: iStock.

In the top 100 girls’ names, the new entries were Ophelia, Ottilie, Eloise, Nova and Fatima.

However that meant that Beatrice, Anna, Holly, Heidi and Amber were pushed out while Eloise re-entered the top 100 for the first time since 2006.