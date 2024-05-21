ALL recycling centres will be open as normal on Saturday 25th May and Sunday 26th May.

While the larger recycling centres will also be open on Bank Holiday Monday 27th May, Shipston and Wellesbourne will be closed on Bank Holiday Monday due to planning restrictions.

Burton Farm, Stratford, will be open on Bank Holiday Monday.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “Many of us have a good sort out in the house or garden over a bank holiday weekend. We are expecting busy sites in the spring and summer, especially at weekends, so make sure to book an appointment to avoid disappointment.

To book an appointment for Burton Farm, Stratford visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/burton-farm-recycling-centre-36768388593)