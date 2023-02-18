THE mother of Cameron Whelan who drowned in the River Avon in Stratford almost five years ago has been paid damages for PTSD caused when she learnt his body wasn’t frozen in a mortuary and decomposed so badly she and her family were advised not to see the body before burial.

Cameron Whelan, aged 26, from the Moseley area of Birmingham,

entered the river close to the main RSC theatre after he was pursued by two police officers on the evening of Friday, 25th May 2018 following a series of incidents around town.