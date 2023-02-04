YOU’D think a man dressed as a wicker horse and adults dancing around with sticks and bells might make little ’uns a bit wary but far from it – young and old loved the horsing around and dance folk lore at a fun event hosted by Shakespeare Morris last Saturday.

Potential new members joined current members of Shakespeare Morris at the morris dancing for beginners day at Clifford Chambers Village Hall on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62142201)

The open day event – held at Clifford Chambers Village Hall – was so successful eight new members were recruited well in time for the first big outing of the Morris at this year’s Shakespeare Birthday Celebrations.

Potential new members joined current members of Shakespeare Morris at the morris dancing for beginners day at Clifford Chambers Village Hall on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62142173)

Matthew Turvey, dance instructor and foreman said the get together - which included live music and a free lunch – was a big success.