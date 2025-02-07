New analysis from Diabetes UK reveals that one in five adults in the UK are living with either diabetes or prediabetes.

The latest figures show that 4.6 million people in the UK have been diagnosed with diabetes, the highest number on record and an increase from the 4.4 million reported last year.

The charity also estimates that an additional 1.3 million people have undiagnosed type 2 diabetes, while around 6.3 million are living with prediabetes.

Commenting on these statistics, Colette Marshall, chief executive of Diabetes UK, said: “These latest figures highlight the hidden health crisis we’re facing in the UK, and underline why the Government must act now.

“With more people developing prediabetes and type 2 diabetes at a younger age, it’s also critical that much more is done to find the missing millions who either have type 2 diabetes or prediabetes but are completely unaware of it.”

WHAT IS PREDIABETES AND WHAT SHOULD WE KNOW ABOUT IT?

What is prediabetes? “Non-diabetic hyperglycaemia, more commonly known as prediabetes, means that a person’s blood sugars are higher than usual, but not high enough for them to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes,” says Douglas Twenefour, head of clinical at Diabetes UK. “Having higher than normal blood sugars means someone is at high risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

What are some common misconceptions about it? “Prediabetes has sometimes been related to a feeling of inevitability that a diagnosis of type 2 diabetes cannot be prevented. But we know that many people may be able to prevent or delay type 2 diabetes with the right support,” clarifies Twenefour.

Do you display any symptoms with prediabetes? “Prediabetes doesn’t have any symptoms, and if you start to have any of the signs and symptoms of type 2 diabetes which can include going to the toilet more often, especially at night, and feeling tired, it means you have probably already developed it,” says Twenefour. “So, it’s important to know the risk factors and what support is available that could help prevent or delay type 2 diabetes.”

Who is more at risk? “The reasons why someone develops type 2 diabetes are multiple and complex, they include genetic, environmental and biological factors,” says Twenefour. “Some of the risk factors for type 2 diabetes include living with obesity, being over the age of 40, or 25 for those from African-Caribbean, Black African or South Asian communities, living with a high waist measurement, or having an immediate family member with diabetes. Other factors in your environment, like poverty or deprivation and inequality, may also increase your risk.”

How is it diagnosed? “People are commonly identified by their GP, or in England following an NHS Health Check, or online such as through Diabetes UK’s free online Know Your Risk tool,” says Twenefour. “Higher than normal blood sugars can be detected via blood tests and these tests help healthcare teams to understand a person’s risk of developing type 2 diabetes.”

FIVE WAYS TO PREVENT PREDIABETES FROM DEVELOPING INTO TYPE 2 DIABETES?

1 Monitor blood sugar levels: Regular check-ups can help track progress and make necessary adjustments. If you are high risk - a person with high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and/or someone who have previously experienced a heart attack or stroke - regular tests are essential.

2 Quit smoking: Smoking increases insulin resistance.

3 Increase physical activity: Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week.

4 Adopt a healthy diet: Focus on whole grains, vegetables, lean proteins, and reduce sugary foods.

5 Lose weight: Even a modest weight loss (5-10% of body weight) can significantly reduce risk.