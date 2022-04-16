More than 800 Stratford district jobs secured by £1.2m grant fund

A TARGETED approach to distributing Covid grant money to Stratford district businesses created more than 130 jobs and protected over 700 others, new figures have revealed.

In total £1.2million was distributed to 39 businesses based across the district, from Studley to Alcester and Shipston to Southam.

Graphic showing how the fund was used

The additional restrictions grant (ARG) funding was given to Stratford District Council by the government after it allocated all of the previous Covid grants given to it by Westminster.