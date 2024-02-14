More than £1m donated to Stratford good causes by town trust

MORE than £1 million of grants from Stratford Town Trust helped charities, good causes, schools and community groups last year.

The trust said it awarded 155 grants in 2023 including:

£19,500 to Stepping Stones to help it provide support and food for people who are homeless or socially excluded.

£33,000 to Refuge to support those fleeing domestic abuse.

£1,500 to Shottery Youth Theatre towards staging its annual pantomime.

Also in Shottery, there was £10,000 for St Andrew’s Church to fund a children and families worker. Rev Craig Groocock, from the church, said: “Funding from the town trust has enabled us to grow and develop our work with families and children.

“Our STAMP children’s community choir is providing a safe place for children of all social backgrounds to meet together and sing. Parents have commented on the difference this weekly group is making in their children's lives – how good is that?”

Some of the larger grants included £100,000 each for the Play House (covering running costs and community events) and for the Stratford Youth Collective, helping to create the new youth hub on Birmingham Road. There was also £50,000 for the Fred Winter Centre and more than £100,000 for Citizens Advice South Warwickshire. There was also money for Stratford’s state schools – both senior and primary – and grants for sports clubs.

James McHugh, grants manager at Stratford Town Trust, said: “The charities and community groups working in Stratford make a huge difference and provide vital services which we are proud to support. It’s not just large grants that we offer – our small grants programme enables many activities to take place from basketball to bereavement support that make a real impact on people’s lives.”

The 2024 grant application process opens on 4th March, running until 27th September. For more information, visit: www.stratfordtowntrust.co.uk.