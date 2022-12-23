Warwickshire Police officers have now arrested 85 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving as Operation Limit, the NPCC anti drink and drug driving operation, continues in the run up to Christmas. This includes 23 arrests in the last week after 236 drivers were stopped, and 105 breath tests and 38 drug wipes completed.

Sergeant Shaun Bridle said: “We would like to thank Stratford Upon Avon CCTV operators who are monitoring the roads in the town and following any driver they have a concern about and reporting them to police. This has resulted in two arrests of suspected drink drivers this week. Two members of the public also alerted police to drivers they were concerned about - one in Alcester resulting in an arrest and another on the road between Bidford upon Avon and Broom who was later arrested. We are asking the public to please continue to report suspected drink and drug drivers to us on 101. In an emergency please call 999.”

It is getting close to Christmas now and suspected drink and drug drivers arrested on Christmas Eve could find themselves waking up in a police cell on Christmas morning whilst further tests, interviews and 'paperwork' is completed before they can be released. Warwickshire Police do not want this and is urging anyone planning a night out to pre book a taxi, agree a nominated driver, drink non alcoholic beverages or choose somewhere easy to get home from.

Recent arrests include the following:-

A 38-year-old man from Stratford was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after CCTV operators contacted police concerned for his manner of driving a Peugeot Partner van through Stratford and followed him on CCTV to Morrisons Carpark. He was located by officers in the vehicle and failed a roadside breath test. He was released ten hours later after he was charged with drink driving to appear at Coventry Magistrates Court on 23 January 2023.

A 75-year-old man from Alcester was arrested at 19.30hours on 14 December on suspicion of drink driving thanks to a member of the public who called police concerned about the manner of driving a blue Landrover Freelander from Bidford-upon-Avon to Broom. Officers attended the registered keeper’s address and he failed a roadside breath test and was later charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 3 February 2023.

A 35-year-old man from Snitterfield was arrested at 03.15hours on 15 December on suspicion of drink driving after CCTV operators watched him driving through Stratford upon Avon and called police due to his manner of driving. Officers caught up with him on Birmingham Road where he failed to provide a breath test and was arrested. He was released just before midday after being charged to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on 3 February.

A 24-year-old man from Stratford Upon Avon was arrested at 09.39hours on 13 December at Junction 11 of the M40 when his VW Scirocco was stopped by officers due to his manner of driving. He failed a roadside drugs wipe for suspected cannabis. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

A 49-year-old woman from Hertford was arrested at 00.50hours on 13 December on suspicion of drink driving in Regency Drive, Alcester after a member of the public reported concern for a driver who had stopped their car in the road. Officers arrived and she failed a roadside breath test. She has since been charged to Coventry Magistrates Court on 23 January 2023.

A 44-year-old man from Castleford, West Yorkshire was arrested at 15.07hours on 19 December on suspicion of drug driving on the A429 near Wellesbourne and his Kia car was stopped and he failed a roadside drugs wipe for suspected cocaine. He has been released on police bail pending further enquiries.